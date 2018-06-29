Columbia Police Close Roads for Roots N Blues

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will shut down roads in downtown Columbia for the Roots N Blues Festival this weekend.

Starting on Friday at 3:30 p.m., Old Highway 63 will be one way from Broadway to East Walnut Street. Walnut Street will be one way from Old Highway 63 to William Street.

The closures will last until the event is over Sunday night.

There is no event parking or pick up and drop off areas on Walnut Street. However, there will be handicap parking at the Riechmann Pavilion at 2300 East Walnut Street.

Police encourage anyone who is not attending the event to avoid the area to help cut down on traffic.

Here is a map of the road closures: Roots N Blues Traffic Plan Map.pdf