Columbia police conduct death investigation after burglary call
COLUMBIA - Columbia police confirm one person is dead after officers responded to an armed burglary call Wednesday afternoon.
Officers said the person who died has gunshot wounds, but they cannot determine yet whether those are self-inflicted. They're currently calling it a death investigation.
Columbia police responded to a residence in the 3400 block of James Dale Road to call of a burglary with a gun at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Officers on the scene did confirm there were signs of a burglary and found the gun in the home.
One person has been detained in the ongoing investigation.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is available about the investigation.
