Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 1200 block of North Eighth Street. Police said a male suspect forced entry into a residence and fired a weapon. There were no reported injuries.

The police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. The suspect was arrested later that night.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact it at 573-874-76 52, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.