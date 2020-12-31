COLUMBIA - Jan. 1, 2021 will mark the 32nd anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Carolyn Williams, 44, of Columbia.
Williams was found murdered in a residence on Unity Drive on January 1, 1989.
During the last year, the Columbia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division reopened the case and continues to investigate.
The decision was made to re-examine evidence that had been recovered during the investigation in 1989 and send what was applicable for forensic testing.
"The family needs answers about why their loved one’s life was ended," Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said. "We will continue to investigate this case and follow up on all leads as long as it takes to bring closure to the family."