Columbia police, county prosecutors investigating cases of protestors hit by cars

COLUMBIA — Columbia police forwarded information to the county prosecutor about two separate incidents of protestors hit by vehicles June 1.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries during a protest after the death of George Floyd.

The first incident involved a 25-year-old woman hit near the intersection of Providence Road and East Broadway, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

The second victim was a 21-year-old woman, also at the intersection of Providence Road and East Broadway.

Officers were able to identify drives involved in each incident, the statement said.

Information about the cases was submitted to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review on Monday, the statement said. The office requested additional information from police, and a Columbia Police detective has been assigned to the investigation. The prosecutor’s office has requested additional information and a Columbia Police detective has been assigned to the investigation, according to the statement.