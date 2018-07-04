Columbia Police Department Arrests Man for Domestic Assault

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on two warrants for domestically assaulting a woman they say he kidnapped in November.

According to a probable cause statement, Christopher Mears resisted arrest in Callaway County from the Sheriff's Department. The victim said Mears grabbed her head and shoved her against a large metal storage container and made her bleed. The victim said the two were romantically involved.

Mears was previously convicted of third degree and second degree domestic assault, according to the probable cause statement.

Mears was on probabtion, but was put in jail Thursdsay on a $70,000 bond.