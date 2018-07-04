Columbia Police Department Arrests Man for Domestic Assault
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on two warrants for domestically assaulting a woman they say he kidnapped in November.
According to a probable cause statement, Christopher Mears resisted arrest in Callaway County from the Sheriff's Department. The victim said Mears grabbed her head and shoved her against a large metal storage container and made her bleed. The victim said the two were romantically involved.
Mears was previously convicted of third degree and second degree domestic assault, according to the probable cause statement.
Mears was on probabtion, but was put in jail Thursdsay on a $70,000 bond.
More News
Grid
List
An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
(CNN) -- Video out of Tampa, Florida, shows what appears to be an unconscious woman fall out of a moving... More >>
in
PLEASANT HOPE (AP) — An employee was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Missouri pyrotechnics company. KSPR-TV reports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
in
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
in
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices on Monday and had plans to meet with... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
in
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
in
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
in