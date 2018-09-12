Columbia Police Department Cleaning House

COLUMBIA - Shortly after receiving negative feedback from a third-party report, the Columbia Police Department is making some changes. Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes hired Eric A. Anderson Associates to do an in-depth review of the police department.

In Anderson's report, he said "the supervisory culture is approaching toxicity" and the overall morale is "extraordinarily low." Following this report, Anderson recommended the department seek accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

To be accredited, each patrol vehicle must have a spare tire, but the department spokeswoman Sgt. Jill Schlude said there isn't enough room in the cars. Other requirements include tweaks in the use of force and holding cell policies, and requiring officers to request a helicopter in specific situations.

The Columbia Police and the city's human resources department and risk manager will review the policy changes in the near future. Officer will also have a say on the issues. There is no word yet on when these changes have to be made.