Columbia Police Department Cracks Down on Drunk Driving

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be increasing enforcement in an effort to stop people from driving while impaired this holiday season. The DWI Enforcement Campaign will start Monday.



The department said impaired driving is a preventable crime, but if you are caught there are serious consequences including:

- For the first conviction, your license will be suspended for 30 days followed by a 60-day suspension if a hardship license is not obtained.

-A second conviction results in a $1,000 fine, a yearlong revocation of your license and up to a year in jail. An Breathalyzer will also be installed on your vehicle to prevent future driving while intoxicated.

-Third and subsequent convictions can be penalized with up to a $5,000 fine, a 10-year license denial, and/or up to seven years in jail.

-If you cause a fatal crash while intoxicated, you could be charged with involuntary Manslaughter, a felony resulting in up to seven years of jail time, a $5,000 fine or both.

In 2011, 234 people were killed and 945 were seriously injured in crashes involving an impaired driver in Missouri. To learn more about impaired driving click here.