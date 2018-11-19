Columbia Police Department Expects Busy Halloween Weekend

COLUMBIA - With the nice weather, Cardinals and Halloween festivities, the Columbia Police Department expects a busy weekend.

Sgt. Jill Wieneke said the forecasted nice weather will bring out a lot of trick-or-treaters and older Halloween celebrators. Wieneke said she's noticed over the past few years that there have been fewer children on the street trick-or-treating--possibly due to the increase in group Halloween activities, and more people at bars and night clubs down town.

She said the department expects to deal with more fights, alcohol law violations and traffic flow issues than a normal weekend. There will also be more officers in neighborhoods to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters.

CPD advises Halloween party-goers to travel in groups of familiar people and to make sure at least one person in the group is sober to avoid robberies, drunk driving and other dangers.

For parents of young trick-or-treaters, the department suggests making sure children are under adult supervision at all times and making sure they stay in familiar places. Other Halloween tips include staying on sidewalks, wearing reflectors and brightly-colored costumes and carrying a flashlight.