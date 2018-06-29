Columbia Police Department Has Its New Deputy Chief and Captain

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Police Chief now has his deputy chief in place. Chief Ken Burton announced the promotion of Captain Dianne Bernhard to be his next in command Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Bernhard, who was Administrative Support Captain at the Columbia Police Department, has worked at the department for 20 years. She said she felt honored to have this job opportunity.

Bernhard will supervise the operations of the police department as well as all the captains of the three bureaus in the department.

She said teamwork tends to be her work style.

"What I'm gonna look to do is take a team approach to the operations side of the police department," Bernhard said.

Chief Burton also announced the promotion of Sergeant Jill Schlude, Public Relations Unit Sergeant, to the rank of Captain.

The promotions will be effective this Sunday, Oct. 28.