Columbia Police Department investigates shots fired in North Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in the North Columbia area.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to multiple shots fired around 4:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Towne Drive.

Officers found an adult male who reported being shot at while walking in the area. No injuries were reported.

After searching the area officers found damage to multiple vehicles and several shell casings.

Neither the victim nor witnesses of the shooting could provide a description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.