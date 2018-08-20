Columbia Police Department opens new substation in high crime area

4 days 23 hours 16 minutes ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in Continuous News
By: Jared Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department opened a new substation in northeast Columbia on Wednesday. It's located off of Paris Road near the intersection of Quail Drive and Sylvan Lane, in a space provided by the Columbia Insurance Group.

"This has actually been in the works for several years," said the group's senior vice president, Gina Gervino. "We reached out to the city and let them know we wanted to participate." 

The areais considered one of the most dangerous in Columbia, according to Neighborhoodscout.com.

Mayor Brian Treece said the substation will not only benefit the surrounding neighborhoods, but all of Columbia.

"The police have a new substation in one of our target areas. This really helps officers stay connected to their community," he said.

The substation will allow police officers to be close to mind.

"It gives them the opportunity to be more visible. The neighborhood will know that they are here," Gervino said.

Resident James Gran says that's a good idea.

"This substation is in a part of our neighborhood that I think would be great," he said. 

Treece said he wants people living in this area to feel comfortable with going to talk with on-duty officers about any issues.

Treece said he's like to see a a substation in every quadrant of town.

"I think for here it makes sense as Paris Road is a busy street. It's right off of I-70. There's a lot of apartments here, but I also think it's a great asset." he said. 

This facility will be open 24 hours a day. 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri teacher given suspended sentence for student affair
Missouri teacher given suspended sentence for student affair
LEBANON (AP) — A 31-year-old Missouri teacher was given a suspended sentence in a case of sexual conduct with a... More >>
53 minutes ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Police make arrests in connection to Eastland Circle shooting
Police make arrests in connection to Eastland Circle shooting
COLUMBIA - Officers arrested two men in connection to a Monday shooting on Eastland Circle. Columbia Police officers responded... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Matt Garrett named KOMU 8 General Manager
Matt Garrett named KOMU 8 General Manager
COLUMBIA – Matt Garrett has been named general manager of KOMU 8 and Mid-Missouri’s CW. He has served in the... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:03:17 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Storm forces Army helicopters to land in St. Louis area
Storm forces Army helicopters to land in St. Louis area
FESTUS (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter was forced by bad weather to make an emergency landing at a restaurant... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Downtown quiet over weekend, businesses see more police
Downtown quiet over weekend, businesses see more police
COLUMBIA – After three weekends in a row of gunfire downtown, this past weekend was relatively quiet in comparison. Since... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Nurse pleads guilty to charges in connection to Carl DeBrodie case
Nurse pleads guilty to charges in connection to Carl DeBrodie case
JEFFERSON CITY - A nurse who falsely claimed to provide health care services to Carl DeBrodie pleaded guilty to a... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:05:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Missouri man sentenced to life for attempted student rape
Missouri man sentenced to life for attempted student rape
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for attempting to rape a Missouri State... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:49:53 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Couple sues Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic diocese
Couple sues Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic diocese
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A couple claims in a lawsuit that a former top lay official in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:46:52 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Ashcroft investigating why polling place opened late
Ashcroft investigating why polling place opened late
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is investigating why a suburban St. Louis polling place opened 90... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:42:09 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson provides resources for farmers in wake of drought
Gov. Parson provides resources for farmers in wake of drought
JEFFERSON CITY - In wake of the worsening drought conditions throughout Missouri, Governor Mike Parson announced in a press conference... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Columbia City Council to hold public hearing for 2019 budget
Columbia City Council to hold public hearing for 2019 budget
COLUMBIA - City council members will give the public its first chance Monday night to comment on the budget for... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Fire damages gift shop in south Columbia
Fire damages gift shop in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - An electrical fire at a Columbia shop caused about $10,000 in damages Sunday afternoon. The Columbia Fire... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Four suspects take stolen golf cart for a ride
Four suspects take stolen golf cart for a ride
CAMDEN COUNTY - Four people took a golf cart for a joyride Saturday morning, according to the Camden County Sheriff's... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Suspect arrested in MU sex offense case
Suspect arrested in MU sex offense case
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police are crediting the public for helping them find the suspect in a sex offense... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 10:23:00 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative
US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative for the U.S., the Trump administration... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 10:20:55 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides over 12-hour span
Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides over 12-hour span
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating three separate homicides over a 12-hour span. KMBC-TV reports... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Crews investigate storm damage in southern Missouri
Crews investigate storm damage in southern Missouri
DIGGINS (AP) — Authorities say storms have damaged trees, downed power lines and churned up at least one small tornado... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 7:27:00 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

City council of Jefferson City wrestles with budget shortcomings
City council of Jefferson City wrestles with budget shortcomings
JEFFERSON CITY - City leaders will discuss Jefferson City’s 2019 FY budget at Monday’s city council meeting. The budget,... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:34:00 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7pm 74°
8pm 72°
9pm 69°
10pm 69°