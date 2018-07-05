Columbia Police Department Releases Results of Youth DWI Enforcement Campaign

COLUMBIA - During the week of May 3-13, 2012, the Columbia Police Department took part in a statewide impaired driving campaign. Throughout the week, patrol officers, the DWI Enforcement Unit, and officers working overtime focused their efforts on removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

On the night of Saturday, May 5, the Columbia Police Department assisted with the Boone County Sheriff's Department sobriety checkpoint on WW. During the check point, the Columbia Police Department made 1 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

On 5/11/12 to 5/12/12, the Columbia Police Department conducted a checkpoint on Rock Quarry Road near Capen Park. The checkpoint resulted in 207 vehicles checked with seven arrests made for driving while intoxicated. There was one arrest for possessing identification of another but no other charges/arrests from the checkpoint.

During the entire Youth DWI Enforcement Campaign (5/3/12 to 5/13/12) there were a total of 22 arrests made by the Columbia Police Department for driving while intoxicated.