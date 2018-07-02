Columbia Police Department report shows department inefficiency

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, December 14 2015 Dec 14, 2015 Monday, December 14, 2015 7:29:00 PM CST December 14, 2015 in News
By: Nicole Shaddy, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has been operating inefficiently since September, according to a new report released by the department.

Four months ago, the department announced it was implementing a new policy that would have two officers in each patrol car. According to Matrix Consulting Group, the firm CPD contracted with to conduct the study, this move was made in an attempt to keep officers safe. The report stated having an extra set of eyes in a patrol car means officers automatically have backup on the scene of a crime. 

However, the report also found "the switch has brought about a number of largely adverse effects on the service levels provided in the field." The report stated both the number of calls CPD could respond to at one time, and the rate at which the department responded to these calls, decreased significantly. According to the report, call holding queues for phone calls into CPD would reach up to 30 at a time during its busiest hours. 

On Dec. 12, CPD announced it was going to return to a policy of having one officer in a patrol car at a time to try to combat this inefficiency. 

"It may not be optimal but I think as a practical matter municipalities like Columbia have to make the best use of their scarce resources," MU law professor and 15-year Columbia resident Richard Reuben said.

Matrix used what's called "proactivity levels" to determine the level of service CPD was able to provide with two officers in one patrol car. The minimum proactivity level required for a department to be deemed "effective" is 35-40 percent. During the four-month period that CPD had two officers per patrol car, the department was operating at a proactivity level of 24.3 percent, compared to a potential proactivity level of 47.2 percent with one officer per patrol car.

To operate at an efficient level with two officers per car, CPD would need to find the funds to add 26 new patrol officer positions.

"I have every confidence that the department wants to do the right thing and wants to provide the highest level of service for the people of Columbia," Reuben said. "But sometimes there's a real gap between what we'd like to do optimally and what we can do practically," Reuben said.

George Kracke, a Columbia resident, said he had no problems dealing with CPD when his daughter's apartment was broken into last December. When CPD was still operating with one officer per patrol car, Kracke said the officers he spoke to were very helpful, and he was happy with their service. 

But S. David Mitchell, associate dean for academic affairs at the MU law school, said he thinks moving from two officers to one officer per patrol car is "potentially problematic."

According to the report, however, the resources needed to maintain efficiency with two officers per car would require "a massive increase in funding allocations to be made to the department."

CPD also announced in the report it would be adding a ten-hour "power shift" from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday to accommodate the increased number of calls the department receives during these hours. CPD Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer said this does not mean officers will be working more hours per week.

According to CPD, the total cost of the Matrix efficiency study was $48,000.  

To read the full report, click here.

More News

Grid
List

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri cities offer reminder on when, if fireworks are allowed
Mid-Missouri cities offer reminder on when, if fireworks are allowed
COLUMBIA - With Fourth of July week here, cities are reminding people they can't just shoot off fireworks anywhere they... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10pm 79°
11pm 78°
12am 77°
1am 76°