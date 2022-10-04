COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane. Their condition is currently unknown.
BREAKING: One individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on northbound Highway 63. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WiagBQcWue— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) October 5, 2022
A person of interest has been identified by the Columbia Police Department. Crime scene investigators are being brought to the area, per Christian Tabak of the Columbia Public Information Office. There is believed to be no active threat to the community at this time.
The Columbia Police Department has closed down a part of Clark Lane in response to this incident. Drivers have been advised to stay away from the area and find an alternate route.
Columbia Police are responding to an incident at Clark Lane/N Hwy 63. Northbound Hwy 63 is closed, as well as Clark Lane. We ask that you keep away from the area. We thank you for your patience as we handle the situation.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 5, 2022
BCJC: Clark Ln closed between Lambeth and 63 Connector due to police incident. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 5, 2022
The Columbia Police Department will be updating the situation as it develops on their Twitter account.
KOMU 8 currently has a reporter at the scene.
This story will be updated as details are made known.