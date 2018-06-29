Columbia Police Dept. to Add New Stations

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department plans to extend its facilities as a part of the 2014 draft of the city's capital improvement plan.

The plan calls for two new police station facilities and a complete renovation of the downtown headquarters.

Construction would begin in 2015 with a facility in north Columbia, which would cost about $14.5 million. Next, the city will demolish and rebuild the downtown headquarters on site in 2017, costing about $10 million. Lastly, the department would add a third police station facility in 2021 in south Columbia, also costing about $10 million.

Each facility will be fully equipped with its own command station and all of the resources needed to police the area.

The 2014 capital improvement plan draft includes projects totalling more than $200 million. The city council will have to decide how many of these projects will be funded by a five or ten-year extension of the capital improvement's sales tax, which should appear on a ballot next year. The existing quarter-cent sales tax, passed in 2005, is set to expire in December 2015.

The public will ultimately decide if these proposed facilities will make the cut to be supported by the tax.