Columbia police detectives search for two wanted for child abuse

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday it was looking for two people wanted for child abuse, and suspected to be on the run.

Detectives said they were looking for 26-year-old Kattie Palen, of Columbia, and 28-year-old Trevor Bruce, of Moberly. They said Palen had an outstanding warrant for child abuse with a $25,000 bond. Bruce had an outstanding warrant for child abuse with a $50,000 bond.

A probable cause statement said Palen, the child's mother, and Bruce, Palen's boyfriend, arrived with the boy at University of Missouri Women's and Children's Hospital on Jan. 16 and claimed he had fallen from the couch three days prior.

The statement said doctors intubated the child, who was 5 months old at the time, and performed several tests.

Doctors concluded the victim's injuries were fresh, and likely inflicted that day, with evidence of being shaken in the past. Doctors concluded there was no way the injuries resulted from a fall from a couch, according to the probable cause statement.

The Columbia Police Department said both Palen and Bruce were trying to leave town and might have been in the Moberly area Thursday morning.

Officers asked anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to fix the spelling of "hospital."]