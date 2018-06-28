Columbia Police Enforce School Zones

COLUMBIA — Officers with the Columbia Police Department will be conducting special traffic details August 16 through August 31, 2012 to enforce speed limits in Columbia's School Zones.

The Columbia Police Department will supplement the extra enforcement with a grant received from the Missouri Division of Highway Safety. Officers with the Columbia Police Department want to remind motorists to slow down and be particularly careful as they travel through school zones and to obey the posted speed limits.

More information about School and Bus Safety can be found at the Arrive Alive website at www.savemolives.com.