Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive

1 day 12 hours 33 minutes ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
By: Rob Veno, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday.

The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his house arrest when he fled the area. Columbia Police found Treece near Buttonwood Drive and Gray Oak Drive.

Officers said when they approached Treece, he tried to drive away but lost control and crashed his vehicle on I-70 near Lake of the Woods. 

Jefferson County deputies took custody of Treece and returned him to the county.

More News

Grid
List

Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries
Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries
MOBERLY - A Moberly man crashed his car into the Fraternal Orders of Eagles building Friday morning. The 57-year-old... More >>
5 minutes ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 10:01:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Rapper's tour van shot up in Missouri after performance
Rapper's tour van shot up in Missouri after performance
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say four men were wounded when a rapper's van came under fire on a St.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 8:53:27 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year
SUNRISE BEACH- Missouri Water Patrol is adding some temporary "no wake" zones near the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout competition... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:47:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Trump rage brings sharp response from Sessions
Trump rage brings sharp response from Sessions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions punched back hard at President Donald Trump's latest criticism as their long-running rift... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:19:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

No amount of alcohol is good for your overall health, global study says
No amount of alcohol is good for your overall health, global study says
(CNN) -- If you're one of the third of all humankind who drinks alcohol, take note: There's no amount of... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:00:16 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Police reopen sex abuse investigation of former Wyoming bishop
Police reopen sex abuse investigation of former Wyoming bishop
(CNN) -- A retired Wyoming bishop has become the latest prelate embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal that is rapidly... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 4:42:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged following home invasion, knife assault
Columbia woman charged following home invasion, knife assault
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a woman accused of participating in a home invasion and knife assault. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

More than 30 animals rescued from Boone County house fire
More than 30 animals rescued from Boone County house fire
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters rescued more than 30 cats and dogs from a house fire Thursday afternoon. It happened... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

City council discusses racial profiling and policing
City council discusses racial profiling and policing
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council met for a special work session Thursday about concerns about racial disparities in policing... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:09:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Blue Ridge Elementary parents react to Leeway Drive shooting close to school
Blue Ridge Elementary parents react to Leeway Drive shooting close to school
COLUMBIA - Blue Ridge Elementary School is less than 100 yards away from where police responded to shots fired in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in Top Stories

St. Louis archdiocese agrees to open files to AG's office
St. Louis archdiocese agrees to open files to AG's office
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the Archdiocese of St. Louis has agreed to open its... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools district property tax to increase
Columbia Public Schools district property tax to increase
COLUMBIA - Residents within the Columbia Public School district will see an increase in their property taxes this year. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Local attorneys react to Trump suggestion to outlaw "flipping"
Local attorneys react to Trump suggestion to outlaw "flipping"
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that "flipping" should be illegal. Flipping, according to attorney... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Study claims 2017 tax act will save billions in electricity fees
Study claims 2017 tax act will save billions in electricity fees
JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Study finds on-again-off-again relationships dangerous for mental health
Study finds on-again-off-again relationships dangerous for mental health
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri relationship study shows on-again-off-again style relationship can be harmful for your health. University... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Couple accused of sex trafficking child arraigned in court
Couple accused of sex trafficking child arraigned in court
COLUMBIA - A couple who were accused for sex trafficking a child with disabilities Wednesday were arraigned via video conference... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:28:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts killed by 'sharp force injuries'
Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts killed by 'sharp force injuries'
BROOKLYN, Iowa - Preliminary autopsy results show that Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was killed by "multiple sharp force injuries."... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Suspect identified, charged in Leeway shooting
Suspect identified, charged in Leeway shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a suspect in connection with Wednesday's shooting on Leeway Drive. Derrick Smith,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT August 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 73°
11am 76°
12pm 80°
1pm 83°