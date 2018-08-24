Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday.
The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his house arrest when he fled the area. Columbia Police found Treece near Buttonwood Drive and Gray Oak Drive.
Officers said when they approached Treece, he tried to drive away but lost control and crashed his vehicle on I-70 near Lake of the Woods.
Jefferson County deputies took custody of Treece and returned him to the county.
