Columbia Police Honor Guard trains in nation's capital

4 years 4 months 1 day ago Monday, May 11 2015 May 11, 2015 Monday, May 11, 2015 10:08:00 AM CDT May 11, 2015 in News
By: Phil Bergman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department Honor Guard is in Washington D.C. training with the U.S. Army Old Guard to better improve their ceremonial duties. 

While in the nation's capital, the Honor Guard will meet with members of the Old Guard, the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army. The group will learn techniques to better their craft when performing ceremonial duties across Columbia and Missouri. The Columbia group will watch the Old Guard perform some of its famous drill techniques and rifle work. 

The Old Guard, which has been serving since 1784, is the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the president, and it also provides security for Washington, D.C., in time of national emergency or civil disturbance.

The Columbia Police Department's Honor Guard was selected as one of few honor guards nationwide to train with the Old Guard. The honor guard will spend most of its time in Fort Myer, Va., for the week-long training.

The training coincides with National Police Week in Washington, where thousands of officers converge to honor fallen officers.

In 2005, Officer Molly Bowden was honored at the event after her passing in February of that year.  2015 marks the tenth anniversary of her death.

The Columbia Police Department Honor Guard consists of volunteers who represent the police department at a wide variety of functions. The CPD Honor Guard provides services for special events, promotions, retirements, and funerals.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
12 minutes ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:41:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in Continuous News

Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in Coverage From Callaway

LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
BREAKING: Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:46:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog. Mark Jones, 29, is in... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:24:52 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

House passes bill on used car sales tax
House passes bill on used car sales tax
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in the Missouri House voted to pass a bill allowing Missouri taxpayers to get credit for... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:21:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

BikeFest revs up at lake, brings business
BikeFest revs up at lake, brings business
OSAGE BEACH - As summer comes to an end and the lake area slows down, businesses in town may see... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility
Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man accused of breaking into a woman's room at a rehab facility and... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri peace advocates demand end of War on Terrorism
Mid-Missouri peace advocates demand end of War on Terrorism
COLUMBIA - In honor of 9/11, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held up banners and stood in front of Columbia City... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11
University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11
COLUMBIA - The Switzler Hall bell rang out 18 times on Wednesday to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Local nonprofit adds light to darkness
Local nonprofit adds light to darkness
BOONE COUNTY - A donation from a local nonprofit will bring light to darkness for at least the next year.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:13:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is in a "crisis" with violent crime in its largest cities, Gov. Mike Parson said... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:04:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
COLUMBIA - President Trump announced he's endorsing Mike Parson for Missouri's governor Tuesday night. Trump made the announcement on... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is warning consumers of a voluntary recall of several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because of a undeclared... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:22:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want to change Missouri's gun laws during this special legislative session, but they're facing several... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Fayette Police searching for missing woman
Fayette Police searching for missing woman
FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of a Fayette woman to come forward. Brenn... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

MU events to remember lives lost on September 11
MU events to remember lives lost on September 11
COLUMBIA - This year's Patriot Day marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. People across the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:40:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Licensed daycare owners share frustrations with state lawmakers
Licensed daycare owners share frustrations with state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mothers and daycare owners across Missouri were emotional Tuesday while testifying at a hearing about Nathan's Law... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10pm 78°
11pm 77°
12am 77°
1am 76°