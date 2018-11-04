Columbia Police Hopes New Grant Will Improve Response Time

The state Emergency Management Agency is giving the department $50,000 to buy an emergency response vehicle and generator. The police department will use the van to store tacticle equipment a nd the generator to provide power in areas where there is none. The vehicle's main purpose is to help the tacticle team have easier access to the equipment needed during an emergency.

"Primarily, it will help us in response time because a lot of the WMB equipment we have now is being stored at a fire station away from the police department due to a lack of space," Captain Tom Dresner said. "But once the vehicle arrives, we'll be able to put it all in one place and have it right here in the garage with us."

The police department plans to buy the vehicle in the next month. Dresner says it's a large panel truck, like a delivery truck.