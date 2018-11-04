Columbia Police Hopes New Grant Will Improve Response Time
The state Emergency Management Agency is giving the department $50,000 to buy an emergency response vehicle and generator. The police department will use the van to store tacticle equipment and the generator to provide power in areas where there is none. The vehicle's main purpose is to help the tacticle team have easier access to the equipment needed during an emergency.
"Primarily, it will help us in response time because a lot of the WMB equipment we have now is being stored at a fire station away from the police department due to a lack of space," Captain Tom Dresner said. "But once the vehicle arrives, we'll be able to put it all in one place and have it right here in the garage with us."
The police department plans to buy the vehicle in the next month. Dresner says it's a large panel truck, like a delivery truck.
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
in
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
in