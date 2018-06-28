Columbia Police ID Bicyclist Killed on I-70

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia police say they've confirmed the identity of a man struck and killed early Saturday while riding a bicycle on Interstate 70.

Police said Wednesday that DNA testing confirmed the victim as 36-year-old Ennis Patrick, of Columbia. Officers also believe they located the truck that hit Patrick's bicycle and are awaiting more tests to confirm the connection.

A truck driver notified the Missouri Highway Patrol around 4 a.m. Sunday that he might have hit a deer at the I-70 exit to U.S. 63.

The case was forwarded to Columbia police, who began an investigation several hours later when motorists began reporting bloody clothing, boots and remains on the interstate.