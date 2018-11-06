Columbia Police Identify Homicide Victim

COLUMBIA - Columbia police identified a 44-year-old man Wednesday they said was shot and killed Tuesday on 920 West Texas Ave.

The Columbia Police Department confirmed the identity of the deceased man as Derrick Brookins.

Authorities say someone drove a second subject to the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-two year-old Darrius Edwards of Columbia arrived at the hospital to treat the gunshot wound he sustained, but Columbia police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not named any suspects yet.