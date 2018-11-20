Columbia Police Identify Suspect in Shots Fired Incident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have identified a suspect in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Columbia.

Police have probable cause to arrest Damerian C. Cheatum, 18, for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Cheatum has an existing arrest warrant for third degree assault.

Anyone with information about Cheatum's whereabouts are encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department, or 911.

Officers said Cheatum is believed to have been involved in a shooting at Forest Avenue at Grand Avenue around 2 p.m Saturday. Two men were shot and taken to the hospital in those incidents. Sgt. Michael Hestir told KOMU Saturday the shootings may be related to an additional incident on Rangeline Street.