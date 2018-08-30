Columbia police identify suspected bank robbers

COLUMBIA - Columbia police identified two suspects Thursday evening who they believe robbed a Missouri Credit Union bank the day before.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Vicente Soto of Kirksville and 23-year-old Joshua R. Harrington of Columbia in connection to a bank robbery September 24.

Soto was arrested for second-degree robbery and a felony for resisting or interfering with an arrest. Detectives also arrested him on two felony warrants involving a motor vehicle and three misdemeanor warrants for trespassing.

Authorities also arrested Harrington on a felony warrant for second-degree robbery and felony resisting or interfering with an arrest. A police report said Harrington was also arrested in connection to three other robberies earlier this year.

Columbia police officers were dispatched to the credit union at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that two men entered the credit union and demanded money. The suspects left with an undetermined amount of money and drove off, but no weapons were used in the robbery and no injuries were reported at the scene.

MSHP confirmed police then chased the robbery suspects through Columbia after locating their car near Discovery Parkway and Highway 6.