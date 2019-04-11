Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future

9 hours 59 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - Interim Chief Geoff Jones knows the halls of the Columbia Police Department well. He's been walking them for more than 20 years.

"I've worked in patrol, I've worked the central part of city," Jones said. "I've worked as an evidence person...eventually I went into work in our narcotics unit as a plain clothes detective."

But, the chief's office is brand new to him. He took over the interim leadership role in January after former chief Ken Burton resigned. He stepped down in December 2018 after being placed on administrative leave. During Burton's tenure, the department was described as toxic and multiple groups called for his resignation.

"I get a lot of questions about Chief Burton," Jones said. "He did a lot of good things, it wasn't all negative...I think it's very important to share some of the power and authority that we have with the people that are doing the work and I think that's something that I do very well."

Chief Jones sat down with KOMU 8's Emily Spain to talk about taking over the helm in shaky waters. With two months under his belt, he said he's already made changes like setting new expectations for how employees treat and communicate with each other along with reallocating resources and allowing officers in on command staff meetings.

But change isn't always easy.

"The hardest part is overcoming the past. Overcoming perceptions of things that have happened. Overcoming some communication issues in the police department. Those are probably the hardest."

Since Chief Jones got promoted, new morale surveys show that 76 percent of officers surveyed said their morale improved or significantly improved. But Jones said he doesn't want all the credit.

"It's really about giving the people that are very good at leading people the opportunity to lead people, being transparent about decision making. I keep saying there's no secrets. And I think the officers feel empowered because they know that I expect them to go enforce the law," he said. "And they don't feel that cloud over them like they had in the past."

In the long term, Jones hopes to change the structural organization of the police department to get back to community policing and keep officers in specific beats. And he said he's not letting the "interim" title keep him from continuing his efforts. 

"We're going to keep moving forward. We have to move forward so that our police department is what it was when I came here in 1998 and that's going to require our officers to go out and meet people where they are."

He said the best part of the job is seeing people happy coming to work. But, he's still not sure if he wants it full time.

"If I'm doing well and the community feels like we're moving in the right direction and the officers feel empowered to do things and we're making positive change, but if my leadership style doesn't contribute the way I hope that it will then I'll go do something else," Jones said. "I'm not doing this for a title or a paycheck, I'm doing this because it's the right thing to do."

When asked about whether CPD would ever merge with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, he said that's not likely.

"I don't believe that will ever happen, " he said. "I don't think anybody ever really seriously considered that the sheriff would take over the city...it wouldn't happen under our current form of government. But, I think what we have now is improving as far as our relationship with the county." 

He also addressed sets of data showing racial disparities in traffic stops.

"I have asked to form a committee to look at all the information that's out there, see where the gaps are," he said adding that he feels the current data is inadequate. "So, I've asked people in this committee to come up with data, gaps and solutions together so we don't have this constant back and forth."

Chief Jones said he expects it will take at least a year before a permanent replacement for chief is made. 

More News

Grid
List

Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
JEFFERSON CITY - If local women's rights groups get their way, Missouri could become the final state needed to ratify... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:13:00 AM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
COLUMBIA - Interim Chief Geoff Jones knows the halls of the Columbia Police Department well. He's been walking them for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Continuous News

MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Senior Services released its draft applications for medical marijuana facility applications Wednesday, but... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
COLUMBIA - Missouri's all time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury. She was... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:28:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Sports

Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
COLUMBIA - Passengers trying to come back home to Columbia have experienced frustration and soaring costs. The Columbia Airport... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Hawley backs bill reducing immigration levels
Hawley backs bill reducing immigration levels
JEFFERSON CITY - Legislation backed by Sen. Josh Hawley to change immigration law in the United States was criticized by... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Brand new Fulton Soup Kitchen is coming soon
Brand new Fulton Soup Kitchen is coming soon
FULTON - Fulton Soup Kitchen will be re-opening its doors to the public next week, but until then, it could... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Continuous News

House bill could mean no jail time for small marijuana possession
House bill could mean no jail time for small marijuana possession
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Representatives will discuss a bill Thursday that would further lower the punishment of having small... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Special style of board games getting more popular
Special style of board games getting more popular
COLUMBIA - Board games are back in the limelight, with sales increasing considerably in recent years. But it's not the... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 5:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Boys and Girls Club of Missouri awards $6,000 to Youth of the Year
Boys and Girls Club of Missouri awards $6,000 to Youth of the Year
JEFFERSON CITY — The Boys and Girls Club of Missouri chose its annual youth of the year at a luncheon... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:08:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

COU shutdown causes "airport confusion" for prospective students
COU shutdown causes "airport confusion" for prospective students
COLUMBIA – As the University of Missouri gets ready to showcase its campus for prospective students this weekend, those already... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Senate committee hears bill that would make dealing fentanyl a felony
Senate committee hears bill that would make dealing fentanyl a felony
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite being one of the most commonly abused opioids nationwide, there is currently no law in Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 1:40:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Forum Boulevard lane restriction affects local business
Forum Boulevard lane restriction affects local business
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is extending the one lane restriction on Forum Boulevard while crews tries to find the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 12:12:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes
Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives gave initial approval, 78-72, to a bill that would require out-of-state retailers... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:01:00 AM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Missourians meet with lawmakers to make cancer issues a priority
Missourians meet with lawmakers to make cancer issues a priority
JEFFERSON CITY - Over one hundred Missourians from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACSCAN) are meeting with lawmakers... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has been issued against a man accused of flashing a laser at New... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:55:00 AM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Man in suspicious Gentry incident apologizes
Man in suspicious Gentry incident apologizes
COLUMBIA - The man seen driving up and talking to a student in the Gentry Middle School parking lot Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities
Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - Eligible veterans could soon be able to receive monthly vouchers to pay for room and board at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 9:03:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
8am 67°
9am 69°
10am 68°
11am 68°