Columbia Police investigate an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza on I-70

COLUMBIA - Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza, I-70 Drive Southwest, Sunday afternoon.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation showed three suspects entering the store and displaying handguns while demanding money. The suspects left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department.