Columbia police investigate armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police reported to an armed robbery off New Haven Road Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was traveling on New Haven Road toward Highway 63 when he saw a white SUV pulled off the roadway and a man laying in the roadway.

The victim stopped and exited his vehicle. A second male suspect with a handgun approached the victim and demanded money. The victim handed the two men money and the suspects left the area in the SUV. The victim was not injured.

If you have any information about this incident you can contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.