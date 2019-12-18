Columbia Police investigate armed robbery at Steak n' Shake

COLUMBIA - Two people are suspected of committing an armed robbery at Steak 'n Shake on Worley street around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the Columbia Police Department, after the two suspects finished a meal at the restaurant, the male suspect displayed a handgun at the register while demanding money. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They left in a dark Jeep SUV. The male suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, with black hair and a goatee. He is approximately 300 pounds and around 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The female suspect is described as a white female also in her 30s, with dark red hair and black eyeglasses. The female suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing red leggings at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about the suspects, the Columbia Police Department is asking you to contact them at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation.