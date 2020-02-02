UPDATE: Arrest made in downtown homicide

COLUMBIA— A Columbia man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, and police have arrested a suspect.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 19 N. Fifth Street at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers found two victims who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified the deceased victim as Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34. The second victim is a 30-year-old woman.

Columbia police arrested Curtis Allen Lewis, 36, in connection to the homicide and shooting, according to police. He was arrested on charges on voluntary manslaughter, second degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.