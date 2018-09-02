Columbia Police Investigate Forcible Rape on Locust Street

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a forcible rape that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Locust Street in Columbia. The investigation found that a female victim was asleep in her bedroom when the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked front door.

The suspect entered the victim's dark bedroom and crawled into bed with her, threatening her with a knife and then sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled the scene.

Three of the victim's roommates were home at the time of the assault. The only information given on the suspect was a white male in his late twenties.

If anyone has information about this assault or saw anything suspicious at the time of the assault in the area are urged to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.