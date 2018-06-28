Columbia Police Investigate Gas Station Robbery
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police department responded to an armed robbery at the Bee Line Snack Shop on Old Highway 63.
Authorities report a male entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police describe the suspect as white male, in his late twenties to early thirties, with a heavy build, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
A K-9 unit is helping track the suspect.
No one was injured during the robbery.
If anyone has any information about the robbery please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
Photo taken by KOMU 8 reporter David Earl on the scene:
