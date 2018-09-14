Columbia Police Investigate Hit and Run Accident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a hit and run accident at Providence Road and Worely Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver of an SUV ran a red light and hit a car that was legally in the intersection. After hitting the car, the SUV ran into a power line pole on Providence Road. The driver then got out of the car and ran on foot. Police shut down about 50 yards of Providence Road in order to clear the accident.