Columbia police investigate home invasion on Clark Lane

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a home invasion on Clark Lane after victims said two men broke in and took property from the house.

It happened shortly before midnight Wednesday. One of the people in the home answered the door, and the two suspects forced their way inside. They indicated they had a gun, and took several items before running off.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information regarding this home invasion, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.