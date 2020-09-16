Columbia police investigate Monday afternoon shooting; one injured

COLUMBIA — A 19-year-old male was injured in a shooting on the 3300 block of Premier Lane Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Department officials report that when police arrived, they found a large crowd and the 19-year-old gunshot victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The victim's status is unknown as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, police found shell casings and damage to residences in the area, according to a CPD press release.

Witnesses reported seeing two suspects leaving the area on foot.

Detectives were assisted by members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, the K-9 Unit and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing and has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

