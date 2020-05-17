Columbia Police investigate multiple shots fired Saturday morning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating two reports of shots fired in North Columbia early Saturday morning.

The first shots were reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Bodie Drive, according to a news release from CPD. Officers found several bullet holes in a home. Surveillance video from a neighbor showed shots being fired from a white or silver SUV. The SUV fled the scene.

While the call on Bodie Drive was being investigated, officers heard multiple shots being fired south of the area.

The report says when police arrived near the area of Derby Ridge Drive and Smiley Lane, there were several damaged vehicles and houses.

There were no reported injuries. No shell casings were found at or near either scene.

These are ongoing investigations. CPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Columbia Police Department.