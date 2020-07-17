Columbia police investigate overnight armed robbery

COLUMBIA – Columbia police are investigating an overnight armed robbery that happened in the 1800 block of East Broadway.

According to police, the suspect went up to the victim and demanded their cash and wallet, while holding a handgun. The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled with their wallet and cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.