Columbia Police Investigate Patient With Gunshot Wound

COLUMBIA - The Criminal Investigation Division of the Columbia Police Department investigated a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound at an area hospital Friday.

Sergeant Joe Bernhard reported the victim called a family member to pick the victim up on the 1200 block of Range Line Street Thursday. The family member brought him to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

Police said they do not know where the man got the gunshot wound or the circumstances of the incident.