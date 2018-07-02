Columbia police investigate Petro Mart armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Thursday they are investigating an armed robbery they said happened late Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect took both cash drawers and fled the scene on foot heading eastbound. A witness observed the suspect run behind Pier 1 Imports. A K-9 tracked the suspect to a hotel and officers recovered the knife, both tills, some cash and change.

There was no one was injured during the robbery and police did not locate the suspect.