Columbia police investigate robbery at Boone County National Bank

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at Boone County National Bank this morning.

Officers were dispatched to the bank on 205 South Keene Street at 10:46 a.m. after a suspect entered through the front doors and demanded money from a bank teller. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money, and then fled the business on foot eastbound police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a 5'8" tall white male in his 30s with a skinny build and was wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses, dark clothing and gloves.

Police have currently detained a suspect that matched the description. No injuries or damages were reported.

(Editor's Note: Police have identifed the robber and five other robberies as 43-year-old Shaun Christopher Becker).