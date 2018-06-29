Columbia Police Investigate Robbery at Boone County National Bank

COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are on the scene of a bank robbery that happened Wednesday at approximately 9:17 a.m. at Boone County National Bank on the corner of Fairview Road and West Broadway.

According to officers, the suspect entered the bank with a handgun and handed the teller a note asking for money. There were customers present during the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled northwest from the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his thirties with long brown hair. He is approximately 5"8" to 5'9" and was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark ball cap and dark colored shorts.

If any information is known about the suspect, contact the Columbia Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS (875-8477) to remain anonymous.