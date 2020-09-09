Columbia Police investigate separate incidents in north Columbia

Tuesday, September 08, 2020
By: Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are investigating two separate incidents Saturday in north Columbia.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., CPD responded to a report of a burglary in the 3700 block of Woodland Drive. A 75-year-old woman left home to walk her dog and noticed several valuables missing upon returning. 

The woman reported seeing three young Black males with slim builds walking in the area, prior to leaving her home. She reported that one of the suspects wore a bright yellow shirt, and another had a white short sleeve t-shirt. She did not remember what the third was wearing. 

According to the release, a neighbor confirmed seeing three young Black males leaving the residence around the reported time of the burglary.

Around the same time, Boone County Joint Commissions received information that a robbery had occurred around 8:42 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pine View Drive. A 73-year-old man reported being robbed while sitting in his work truck. 

The man reported that the suspect appeared at the driver side window and brandished a gun. A second suspect then appeared at the passenger window and made further demands for the victim to comply. The two suspects took several valuables from the vehicle before leaving. 

A neighbor's camera captured an image of what each suspect was wearing.

The first suspect was a taller Black male wearing a gray stocking cap, dark colored t-shirt with writing on the front, gray sweatpants, black socks and white sandals. The second suspect was a shorter Black male wearing a white t-shirt, red gym shorts, white socks, red shoes and carrying a small, black shoulder bag. 

A third suspect was seen walking with the others, described as an average size Black male, wearing a yellow hoodie, blue and white stonewash style jeans and black shoes. 

There is currently no evidence to connect the two incidents. There are no reported injuries from either incident. 

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

Both cases are open investigations. KOMU 8 will continue to update you with any new information.

