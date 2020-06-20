Columbia police investigate shots fired early Friday morning
COLUMBIA — Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers found evidence of two homes hit by gunfire, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Several witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw two male suspects fleeing on foot before speeding away in a white four-door sedan, the statement said.
Officers also found a parked vehicle hit by gunfire.
There were no reports of injuries, and no further description of suspects from police.
