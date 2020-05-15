Columbia police investigate shots fired near Hanover Boulevard

1 week 1 day 12 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 12:08:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident in the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard.

Police officers originally responded to multiple reports of shots fired just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

While at the scene, officers located several shell casings indicating shots had been fired, but found no damaged property and no injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call CPD at (573)-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

