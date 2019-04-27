Columbia police investigate shots fired on Dawn Ridge Road

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots fired near Clark Lane and Dawn Ridge Road.

Ten police units were seen Friday morning on Dawn Ridge Road. A sergeant on scene said no one was hurt.

Police were dispatched around 9:30 a.m., according to spokesman Jeff Pitts.

He confirmed two people involved in the incident were taken into custody.

I’m counting 10 police cars responding to an incident on Dawn Bridge Rd. in Columbia. It appears at least 3 people were taken in custody. I’m working on getting more information. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0eF9LHBRQ3 — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) April 26, 2019

Some people in handcuffs got into this police car in front of the house. Another woman was taken to a separate police car. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NySOa2JPS5 — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) April 26, 2019

Officers tell me they’re still in preliminary investigation. Still a heavy police presence right off Clark Lane. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VDqtt5HjXd — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) April 26, 2019

CSI unit just arrived on the screen @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4lfBv2CQ7p — Shelby Lofton (@shelbyjlofton) April 26, 2019