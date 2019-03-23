Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard

By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Alayna Chappie, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd.

An officer on scene said shots were fired into a home. Police responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Police said no one was hurt.