Columbia police investigate shots fired Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers investigated reports of shots fired near the Days Inn on I-70 Drive Southwest around 11:30 Thursday morning.
Officers did not find any shell casings or other evidence that shots had been fired. Witnesses say they saw two men walking when they got into an argument with the people in a vehicle. Both the men walking and those in the car began firing at one another. The vehicle left the area and the two men got into a vehicle and left before police arrived. No injuries or property damage has been reported.
Columbia police are still investigating and encourage those with information to contact Columbia Police or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
