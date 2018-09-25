Columbia Police Investigate Stabbing Near Downtown

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are searching for a white male suspect after a stabbing Tuesday night on the grounds of the Columbia Cemetery.

Police say a woman in her twenties was stabbed around 8 p.m. Police say the victim was stabbed two times with a pocket knife with a blade between three and six inches long. Following the stabbing, the victim ran into the Office Depot on Broadway and Second. Police were able to talk to the victim. She said she was walking along Broadway when she was grabbed and then stabbed twice near the sidewalk.

Police say the victims' wounds are not believed to be life threatening. Police are not sure if the attacker knew the victim.