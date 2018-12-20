Columbia police investigate suspected accidental shooting

COLUMBIA - Police said a 22-year-old died Wednesday after an "accidental" shooting.

Police said Travious Grant, of Columbia, died during emergency surgery.

Police responded to University Hospital around noon for a reported victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Police said an initial investigation suggests Grant was "accidentally shot" in an apartment in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane.

"The investigation is ongoing, but at this time detectives do not believe this was an intentional act," the news release said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.