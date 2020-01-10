Columbia police investigate two overnight gunfire incidents

COLUMBIA - Police officers are currently investigating two gunfire incidents that happened early Friday. Four people of interest have been detained.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers heard gunshots and saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Highland Drive. Officers pursued the vehicle after it failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens. Shortly after, officers received calls from Boone County Joint Communications to report shots fired in the area.

Both the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle in the 2500 block of Providence Road and continued to run. Both were found and detained for further questioning.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers also responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the 100 block of Garth Avenue. While en route, officers were notified shots had been fired. Officers received a call about a potential suspect at the hospital with a gunshot wound and determined he may have been connected to the burglary. Two suspects were detained. Officers will question the suspect with the gunshot would upon release.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact CPD or CrimeStoppers.